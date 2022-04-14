Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Promises The Queen's Spin-Off Will Have the Same "Passion and Drama"

Queen Charlotte herself is spilling all the secrets about her new Netflix series.
Hot off Bridgerton season two, actress Golda Rosheuvel stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 14 to share new details about her royal highness' upcoming prequel series.
"It's definitely gonna have all the passion and the drama," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in an exclusive interview. "You're going to see young Queen Charlotte, young Lady Danbury, young Violet [Bridgerton], young Brimsley. It's gonna be in the world of Bridgerton, so you're gonna see how they got to where they are now."
Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the Queen of England in the new series along with Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton, respectively. Actress India Amarteifio will play Queen Charlotte in her younger years alongside several new cast members.
Something Rosheuvel's younger counterpart will have to get used to: Queen Charlotte's extravagant hairstyles, as she revealed that her season one looks were far heavier than season two's.
"Some of them are heavy," Rosheuvel shared. "Season two, I got to be more collaborative with Erica, who is our amazing makeup and hair design. We talked nearly every single day about what we were gonna do."
The Netflix star didn't want to stop having "those works of art appear in the show," so part of her collaboration with hair and makeup involved brainstorming better ways to help her "sustain a day's filming."
"We talked about different materials that we could use to kind of make the framing inside the wigs that you see," she shared, "to use different materials that were lighter than the ones we originally used."
One of those materials was a "cardboard plastic" of sorts, something that helped cut down the amount of time Rosheuvel spent getting ready, though some days still proved a challenge.
"I would say on a bad day—which is a good day because it's a ball," she said, "it would take about two and a half hours."
The neck pain was worth it in the end, as Rosheuvel loves being a part of Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, calling it "an amazing world to live in."
"It's positive, it's really friendly, it's a family, it's really supportive. There's so, so, so much love in that world," she shared. "I'm really, really grateful to be a part of it."
Part of that "amazing world" comes from the show's diverse cast of characters, something the actress finds very important to see on TV.
"We want modern stories. We want stories that reflect the world that we're living in today. We want diversity, we want inclusion," she said. "And I think you can see from the popularity and the success of the show globally that this is what people want in their storytelling nowadays."
Bridgerton season two is now streaming on Netflix.