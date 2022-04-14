Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Debuts 27-Pound Weight Loss: See Her Transformation

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

SURprise: Brittany Cartwright has lost nearly 30 pounds. 

The Vanderpump Rules star exclusively revealed the news during E! News Daily Pop, announcing, "As of today, I've lost 27.6 pounds since January."

Brittany attributed the weight loss success to Jenny Craig, who she partnered with earlier this year in an effort to shed the postpartum pounds gained after she and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their first child, a son named Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.

"It has really, really, really worked for me," Brittany said of the company's "Max Up" program, "and it's been very easy to follow. Just an amazing plan. You have a coach that talks to you and helps keep you motivated."

She's also made sure to document her journey on social media so that she could be "held accountable by a lot of people." Not everyone's supportive, though. Mere weeks after giving birth, "I was trolled horribly on social media," Brittany said, "and it really affected me." 

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

Now, she wants to "help other women realize it's okay to take your time," Brittany explained. "Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there's just too much pressure. I felt it big time."

But why? After all, new moms just "created a human being," she added, "the most beautiful thing that you can freakin' do." 

So, take your time and do things at your own pace, Brittany suggested. And if you're determined to begin a weight loss journey, make sure to "stay motivated. Stay on top of it."

"Obviously, the Jenny Craig Max Up program is amazing," the Bravo alum added. "I would definitely recommend that because it's so easy, especially for a busy lifestyle. It's easy to have your meals planned out for you; You're not having to do it yourself."

Another tip? Get moving! "Work out," Brittany said, "because that also helps with your mental health."

Keep reading to see photos of Brittany's weight loss transformation. Then, catch up with past seasons of Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.

Mark Wilkinson
Before and After
Mark Wilkinson
Cruising With Cruz
Mark Wilkinson
Red Hot

