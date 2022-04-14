Kaley Cuoco Weighs In on The Flight Attendant's Future

Ahead of The Flight Attendant's season two debut, Kaley Cuoco discussed the future of the HBO Max series, premiering April 21.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 14, 2022 7:25 PMTags
TVKaley CuocoCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Shares Her SECRET Obsession With Kravis

Kaley Cuoco is ready to sit back and relax after filming season two of The Flight Attendant, but is this just a layover before production starts again?

Well, the HBO Max star isn't so sure the series needs to rush into a third season. "I could see it," she told Glamour. "[But] let's let it sit for a minute."

Of course, she enjoys playing a flight attendant turned CIA asset, but she needs to know if fans are interested in seeing another leg of Cassie Bowden's journey. "If they do [want it], I would highly consider it," she said, before adding, "This was supposed to be one season and then it turned into a huge second season, and I'm so grateful."

If the actress sounds unsure, there's a good reason. As she put it, "I also just ended it, like, seven seconds ago. So, if I take a little bit of a breath, my mind might change. I need to land the plane."

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

She said the same thing to E! News' Justin Sylvester, who pitched himself for a role on season three. "Oh dear god, slow down," she exhaled jokingly. "Can we let season two premiere first before we talk about season three?"

PHIL CARUSO/HBO

But who can blame Kaley for wanting to relish this moment? The actress was beloved by Big Bang Theory fans after starring on the series for 12 seasons but The Flight Attendant has introduced her to new audiences. "I guess it put me in a different light, but I was excited," she told Glamour. "I feel like my peers accepted me with open arms as this new thing. I'm known as Cassie now, not [just] Penny anymore, which is so crazy to me."

Kaley, whose role earned her two Emmy nods last year, isn't offended by the new attention though. In fact, she said it makes her laugh, joking that she's "new again and fun and shiny."

Trending Stories

1

Why Courteney Cox’s Daughter Feels “Mortified” by Her

2

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

3

Amy Schumer Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Felt About Oscars Joke

Something else that's new? Sharon Stone's role on The Flight Attendant. The Basic Instinct actress joined season two as Cassie's mother, as previewed in the trailer here!

The Flight Attendant premieres April 21 on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Why Courteney Cox’s Daughter Feels “Mortified” by Her

2

Christina Hall’s Husband Josh Defends Her After Fans’ “Disapproval”

3

Amy Schumer Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Felt About Oscars Joke

4
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

5

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Got Out of the “Friend Zone”

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Gets Her "F--king Horny"

Glee's Darren Criss and Wife Mia Welcome First Baby

A Former Fertility Doctor is the Subject of Wild New Netflix Doc

Shahs' Paulina Ben-Cohen Speaks Out on Mike Shouhed's Arrest

Exclusive

Kaley Cuoco Is Just as Obsessed With Kravis as the Rest of Us

The Best Water Bottles for Staying Hydrated During Festival Season

Why Courteney Cox’s Daughter Feels “Mortified” by Her