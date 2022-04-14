JoJo Siwa’s Makeup Collection Is a Reminder To Embrace Your Individuality

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Superstar JoJo Siwa can pull off any look, from colorful and vibrant, to classic and sophisticated. And, of course, Siwanators are here for anything the Dancing With the Stars alum wants to share with us. She just launched her own HipDot makeup collection, which you can also shop at Ulta.

HipDot co-founder and CEO Jeff Sellinger explained, "JoJo Siwa's shimmering personality and accomplishments both on and off the stage are very admirable and the reasons we are so excited to launch this collection with her. Everything that she stands for – like encouraging her fans to be true to themselves and to fully embrace all of their quirks – cannot align better with HipDot's own values, so this collab is really special and carries a meaning beyond just putting on makeup."

Create dreamy, daring looks with these products from the Dance Moms alum's makeup drop.