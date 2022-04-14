Amy Schumer Reveals How Leonardo DiCaprio Felt About Oscars Joke Aimed at His Love Life

After Amy Schumer made a quip about Leonardo DiCaprio and his history of younger girlfriends at the 2022 Oscars, the comedian shared the actor's response.

Watch: Amy Schumer Reflects on Will Smith's Slap: "Really Upsetting"

All is fair in love and…comedy.
 
In case you missed it, during her 2022 Oscars opening monologue, Amy Schumer elicited quite the reaction from the crowd when she cracked a joke at Leonardo DiCaprio's expense: "He's done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends," she said during the March 27 show. "Because he's older and they're younger. Okay, you get it."
 
Fast-forward just a few weeks later, and Amy is revealing that the Titanic star, 47, and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 24, were anything but blindsided by her onstage crack. In fact, she talked it over with Leo ahead of time, the comedian said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Amy recalled, "He said, ‘Go ahead.' They didn't care. And his girlfriend, Cami, is the s--t. She's actually the coolest bitch you'll meet."
 
The Life & Beth star's joke about Leo's love life also created a stir on social media when she was accused of lifting the joke from a tweet that went viral in December 2021.

The comedian addressed the matter during an April 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live! "Well, I would like to say, I haven't personally been on Twitter," she told host Andy Cohen. "I've had my assistant do it, just so I can remain alive and not kill myself. And also, that joke was written by Suli McCullough. But I thank you guys, always, for making sure that I don't start thievery."

And to top things off, Amy revealed she coincidentally took a recent lie-detector test with Vanity Fair that serves as proof. She added, "They asked me, thank God, 'Have you ever stolen a joke?' and I said no, and it was like, 'That's true.'" 
 
"So, everybody just chill. It's crazy," she continued. "I'm funny enough, I don't need to steal s--t."

