All of Shereé Whitfield's Most Memorable Moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta

Ahead of Shereé Whitfield's return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, we're looking back at all of her already-iconic one-liners, feuds and more.

By Allison Crist Apr 29, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Which RHOA Star Does Sheree Whitfield Have Beef With This Season?

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is nearly upon us, meaning we're that much closer to seeing the triumphant return of Shereé Whitfield.

The OG will once again be holding a peach after leaving the show in season 10; this time, alongside returning cast members Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora, along with longtime "friend" turned full-timer Marlo Hampton and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross.

There's no doubt that Shereé's coming prepared, either. Chateau Shereé is complete, as is her long-awaited SHE by Shereé line. Gone are the days of vague timelines and mumblings of joggers!

So, as we patiently await what's sure to be a drama-filled new season—the trailer certainly looked promising—we're looking back at all of Shereé's most memorable moments on RHOA thus far. Think iconic battles with NeNe Leakes, wig pulls and hilarious one-liners, culminating in what may be one of the best reality TV scenes of all time. 

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Cast Photos

Keep scrolling to see all of the legendary moments ahead of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 14 premiere on Sunday, May 1 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. You can also catch up with past seasons on Peacock.

Bravo
The Wig Pull Heard 'Round the World

Kim Zolciak-Biermann attempted to ditch her peacemaking dinner with Shereé and NeNe Leakes by storming out of the restaurant, but they just followed her outside. A screaming match ensued, and before long, Sherée was tugging on Kim's wig. Making the moment all the more iconic was her confessional recap of the incident, during which Shereé sternly stated, "I felt the need to tug on her wig. I did not try to pull it off. I did not want to pull it off. I just wanted to shift it a little bit."

Oh, and there's no forgetting the random appearance from Michael Lohan (or as NeNe put it, "Mr. Lindsay Lohan Daddy").

Bravo
"Joggers"

Andy Cohen asking what happened to She by Shereé only for her to quickly reply, "Joggers"? Yeah, that's history.

Bravo
Chateau Shereé

Chateau Shereé may be a gorgeous, decked-out mansion now, but for a while, her humble abode was mostly just humble. The empty plot of land—or as Phaedra Parks put it when Andy asked her what she saw of her co-star's home, "dirt and grass"—made several appearances on the show, and all of them were equally hilarious.

Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Shereé vs. NeNe

Few Housewives can go back and forth like Shereé and NeNe can—case in point: the season four reunion. NeNe instructed Shereé to "fix" her body," and before a mere millisecond could pass, Shereé shot back, "Fix that face."

Bravo
Home Depot Home-Run

Another worthwhile Shereé-NeNe showdown came in season four, when the pair attempted to clear up the confusion over a hosting gig...only to find themselves in a screaming match. Shereé was on her A-game, throwing out insults about everything from NeNe's teeth to her car getting "repo'd out of the parking lot at Home Depot."

Bravo
Hell Naw

Shereé's confessionals are top-tier, as evidenced by this season nine gem featuring her sipping on Red Bull through a straw while singing Bishop Bullwinkle's viral song, "Hell to the Naw Naw."

Bravo
That Fight With Marlo Hampton

What's a Real Housewives trip without some drama? Shereé and Marlo Hampton delivered when the Atlanta ladies ventured to South Africa in season four, clashing over Shereé's refusal to invite Marlo to a dinner party. The argument itself was relatively boring, but their theatrics—mocking each other's exaggerated facial expressions, making incoherent noises back and forth—were far from it. 

Bravo
Those Five Words

Shereé had a pair of sunglasses, a water bottle and a dream. She didn't know it then, but as she argued with combative party planner Anthony Shorter, Shereé was cementing her position in the Bravolebrity Hall of Fame. It all came down to the moment she uttered what may be the most legendary line in the history of Real Housewives—nay, reality TV: "Who gon' check me, boo?"

Trending Stories

1

How Prince William Realized Kate Middleton Was Perfect Queen Material

2

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

3

Vaping Witness? Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

How Prince William Realized Kate Middleton Was Perfect Queen Material

2

Rob Kardashian Says His Love for Blac Chyna Was "Not Real"

3

Vaping Witness? Inside the "Bizarre" Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

4

Marilyn Monroe's Last Hours, More Detailed in The Unheard Tapes

5

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

Latest News

Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Appeared on This Bravo Show

Exclusive

How Thomas Rhett Is Turning Stagecoach 2022 Into a Family Affair

The Hair Clips Khloe & Kim Kardashian Wore on The Kardashians

Shirtless Dylan Sprouse Proudly Shows Off Fitness Transformation

American Idol's Laine Hardy Responds to Warrant From LSU Police

Exclusive

Chelsea Handler Shares the Real Story Behind Her Romance With Jo Koy

Ant Anstead Denied Emergency Order for Full Custody of His Son