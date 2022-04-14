Ziwe Puts Chet Hanks on Blast in Dramatic Season 2 Teaser

In the words of Demi Lovato, Chet Hanks is saying "Sorry Not Sorry."
A hilarious trailer for season two of Ziwe reveals that the host Ziwerekoru "Ziwe" Fumudoh gave Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, 31, the chance to apologize for some of his past controversial actions. (Chet previously made headlines for speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and saying that it was tough growing up "privileged.")
The television host, 30, asked Chet, "Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to?"
His answer? "Nah."
Ziwe definitely didn't let Chet off that easy though. "What accent will you be conducting this interview in?" she questioned, a reference to Chet's past videos in which he spoke with a Jamaican Patois accent.
To this, he replied, "Bof," using Jamaican slang and confirming that he hasn't paid much attention to those who have attempted to educate him on why this is inappropriate.
But Chet wasn't the only celeb to sit in the hot seat. Emily Ratajkowski, Charlamagne Tha God, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa and Adam Pally are set to appear, as well as the person behind the anonymous Instagram account DeuxMoi.
In addition to one-on-one's with celebrities, the show will feature "everything you've always wanted to know about Critical Race Theory, Gay Pride, Woke Capitalism and more but were too uncomfortable to ask," according to Showtime. "Plus, she's bringing plenty of musical numbers, interviews, guest stars and hilarious sketches along for the ride."
The series will air in two installments, with the first part including six episodes and the rest debuting later this year. Ziwe premieres May 1 at 11 p.m. on Showtime.