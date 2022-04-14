Frank Langella Fired From Netflix Series Following Misconduct Investigation

Netflix is re-casting Frank Langella's role in The Fall of The House of Usher after an investigation into the 84-year-old actor's alleged misconduct on set.

Netflix is looking for a new lead to star in The Fall of the House of Usher after firing Oscar nominee Frank Langella due to alleged misconduct.

The streamer recently completed an investigation into the star's behavior which "determined that Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set," according to Deadline. A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the report to NBC News on April 14. 

Langella, 84, was set to star as Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher, based on Edgar Allen Poe's short story of the same title. Deadline reported the series was halfway through filming but the company has decided to re-shoot scenes featuring Langella.

E! News reached out to Netflix and Langella's reps for comment and didn't hear back.

Deadline cited TMZ, who first reported Netflix launched an investigation into Langella's conduct after he was accused of sexual harassment. According to the outlet, citing sources, he made an inappropriate sexual remark to a female co-star.

Carla GuginoMary McDonnellCarl Lumbly and Mark Hamill are also set to appear in the 8-episode series, in which Roderick and his twin sister Madeline Usher (McDonnell) are afflicted by a mysterious illness.

Midnight Mass creator Mike Flanagan and Michael Fimognari are directing the series for Netflix, where Flanagan has seen critical success with his original series The Haunting of Hill House and the follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor

Flanagan previously shared that the show will combine Poe's The Fall of the House of Usher with his other writings, teasing on Twitter, "This miniseries is a modern remix of some of the most iconic works of Edgar Allan Poe. To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures."

The series will see Flanagan reunite with some of the Midnight Mass actors, including Michael TruccoKate SiegelHenry Thomas and Rahul Kohli

