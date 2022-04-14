Mary J. Blige Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Watch : Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will receive the honorary Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. In addition to her crowning achievement, Mary—who is also a ten-time BBMA winner—will take the stage for a "breathtaking performance will make for one of the most memorable moments of the evening," per Billboard. As for how she feels about the honor, Mary is already giving fans the 411.



"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Mary said in a statement. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."