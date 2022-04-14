Johnny Depp's Text Message About Amber Heard's "Rotting Corpse" Revealed in Defamation Trial

Watch : Amber Heard Hopes She and Johnny Depp Can "Move On" After Trial

Content warning: This story discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Johnny Depp's disturbing text messages about ex-wife Amber Heard have surfaced as their legal drama continues.

On April 13, the texts between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his friend and neighbor Isaac Baruch were revealed during Depp's $50 million defamation trial against Heard, who wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 alleging that she was the victim of domestic abuse.

As Baruch was cross-examined on the stand by Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, a text exchange from 2016 in which Depp allegedly said he hoped the Aquaman actress' body was rotting in the trunk of a vehicle was read aloud.

''I hope that Amber's rotten corpse is decomposing in a fucking trunk of a honda civic," the text read, according to court footage posted to Twitter, which Baruch acknowledged as real, saying, "...I see it here. Yeah, it was written."

