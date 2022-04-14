Harry Jowsey Has the Hots for Lala Kent: See Their Spicy Messages

Lala Kent has Harry Jowsey's heart Vanderpumping like crazy.
When the Too Hot to Handle cast member appeared on the April 14 episode of E!'s exclusive video series Down in the DMs, he couldn't help but confess how he feels about his fellow reality TV star. According to Harry, the two first hit it off when Lala joined him for an interview on his podcast Tap In back in March. Fans apparently picked up the pair's chemistry, too, as Harry recalled coming across the following comment: "Lala is the best! Harry is so hot. Give them Lala? More like give them Harry! You can tell he would give it to her good, too!"
Naturally, Harry passed along the enthusiastic message to Lala, adding, "Check out this comment. Let me know your thoughts!"
Her response? "I agree with this person."
This prompted Harry to get straight to the point. "You just let me know when you can fit me into your tight schedule," he said he DM'd Lala, "and I'll take care of the rest!"
There's no telling where the conversation went from there, but hopefully Harry is prepared to pass a background check, as Lala revealed in February that she has a private investigator on retainer to screen any potential love interests (a precaution she implied was necessary because of her rocky break-up from ex Randall Emmett).
But if things don't work out with the Vanderpump Rules star, Harry can always resume courting Hailee Steinfeld. As he recalled on E!'s Down in the DMs, "I messaged her 'cause I saw there was an 'accept message' request, so she must've sent something [and] unsent it. So I said, 'Hi.' She instantly replied, 'No.'"
Slightly confused, Harry said he responded with a voice message of him laughing. More messages were exchanged, and at one point, he had resorted to sending cute photos of his dog in an attempt to woo the Pitch Perfect 2 star. Hear all about it (along with his messages from Kristen Bell) by watching the full Down in the DMs episode on YouTube.