Hacks Season 2 Has a Premiere Date and a New Teaser

Get your first look at the second season of HBO Max's Hacks, starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, along with new guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa. Find out when it premieres here!

By Cydney Contreras Apr 14, 2022 5:00 PMTags
TVTrailersCelebrities
Watch: Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive

Pack your bags, because we're hitting the road in Hacks season two.

Oh and mark your calendars for May 12—that's the date season two will finally premiere!

HBO Max released a first look at the sophomore season of the hit dramedy, starring Emmy winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, on April 14. The teaser shows Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her assistant writer Ava (Einbinder) as they crisscross the country preparing material for Vance's new stand-up act. 

Although the preview is brief, it's jam-packed with dramatic scenes. In one clip, Deborah throws things at Ava in a store, carelessly breaking merchandise as the younger comedian dodges flying objects. The next scene shows the two laughing over a drink though, so it seems like their mentorship remains as mercurial as it was in season one.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin OlsonMeg Stalter and more return for the sophomore season, along with new guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na WenSusie EssmanMargaret Cho and Devon Sawa

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

The series was created by Emmy winners Paul W. DownsLucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. Downs previously spoke to E! News about what's to come in season two, teasing that Deborah and Ava will get "out of their comfort zone" on the road—but they're not completely saying goodbye to Sin City, even if Deborah has lost her residency. "Vegas is Deborah's home base," he explained. "It is where she feels safest. It is this lawless desert oasis where she's built her fortress up around her, so we're going to definitely see that."

Find out what else the future has in store for Deborah and Ava when the first two episodes of Hacks premiere May 12 on HBO Max.

Continue reading to see when more of your favorite shows are returning!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

2

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale Deals as Low as $3: The Best Buys

3

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics

Netflix
Anatomy of a Scandal (Netflix) - April 15

The new Netflix drama debuts in April.

Jackson Lee Davis/SHOWTIME
The First Lady (Showtime) - April 17

Showtime's series about former U.S. first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt—played by Viola DavisMichelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, respectively—is inaugurated on April 17.

Greg LewisSony/AMC/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock
Better Call Saul (AMC) - April 18

Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The first part of the sixth and final season will premiere April 18.

Netflix
Russian Doll (Netflix) - April 20

Three years later, Russian Doll is back!

The Natasha Lyonne-led series returns to Netflix for season two on April 20.

Paramount+
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) - April 20

The Real World Homecoming is heading to New Orleans on April 20.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max) - April 21

Season two of The Flight Attendant will take flight in April.

Lindy Lin / Netflix
Selling Sunset (Netflix) - April 22

The Oppenheim Group returns to the office for season five on April 22.

HBO
Barry (HBO) - April 24

Bill Hader's Barry returns for its third season this April.

Gaslit (STARZ) - April 24

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in this dramatic retelling of the Watergate controversy.

Paramount+
The Offer (Paramount+) - April 28

The Miles Teller-fronted series about the making of The Godfather is set for an April 28 premiere.

Michelle Faye
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX) - April 28

FX's true crime thriller starring Andrew Garfield will be available exclusively on Hulu come April.

HBO Max
Made for Love (HBO Max) - April 28

Season two of Made for Love hits the streamer in April.

FOX
Duncanville (Fox) - May 1

Duncanville, featuring the voice of Amy Poehler, premieres May 1 on Fox.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
ZIWE (Showtime) - May 1

Season two of ZIWE will arrive in May.

Ben Blackall/Netflix
The Circle (Netflix) - May 4

The popular reality series returns for its fourth season in May.

Courtesy of HBO Max
The Staircase (HBO Max) - May 5

The Colin Firth and Toni Collette-led series hits HBO Max in May.

Heidi Gutman/Peacock
Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 5

Peacock's star-studded comedy series Girls5eva returns for a second season on May 5.

IMDb TV
Bosch: Legacy (IMDb TV) - May 6

Spinoff series Bosch: Legacy—starring Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz—premieres May 6 on IMDb TV.

Quantrell Colbert/Alex Martinez/Bravo
Love Match Atlanta (Bravo) - May 8

The new Bravo series arrives Sunday, May 8.

FX
Breeders (FX) - May 9

The third season of Breeders returns in May.

Apple TV+
The Essex Serpent (Apple TV+) - May 13

The Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston-led series will hit Apple TV+ in May.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu) - May 15

The series, based on the book by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu in May.

Todd Williamson/NBC
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) - May 18

So You Think You Can Dance returns for a new season with celebrity judges Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Matthew Morrison and JoJo Siwa on May 18.

 

Peacock
Angelyne (Peacock) - May 19

Emmy Rossum portrays the real-life billboard queen Angelyne in the Peacock series of the same name, hitting the streaming service in May.

Beat Shazam (Fox) - May 23

Jamie Foxx is back! 

A new season of Beat Shazam begins May 23.

FOX
Don't Forget the Lyrics! (Fox) - May 23

Neicy Nash hosts a brand-new Don't Forget the Lyrics!, premiering May 23. 

FOX
Masterchef (Fox) - May 25

The grownups are heading back to the kitchen when Masterchef returns with Gordon Ramsay May 25 on Fox.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The Great American Tag Sale (ABC) - May 25

Grab your wallets!

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart premieres May 25.

Disney+
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) - May 27

The galaxy may be far away, but Obi-Wan Kenobi's premiere date is not. Catch the new limited series on Disney+ May 27.

Netflix/Youtube
Stranger Things (Netflix) - May 27

Stranger Things season four is set to debut in two volumes. The first arrives on the streamer on May 27 and the second premieres July 1.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

2

Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale Deals as Low as $3: The Best Buys

3

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics

4

Johnny Depp's Texts About Amber Heard's "Corpse" Shared in Court

5

Michael Strahan Cheers on Daughter Isabella During Her Runway Debut

Latest News

Ziwe Puts Chet Hanks on Blast in Dramatic Season 2 Teaser

Molly Shannon Says She Was Sexually Harassed by Gary Coleman

Tovala Sale: The Oven On Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Now $49

Frank Langella Exits Netflix Series Following Misconduct Allegations

Mary J. Blige Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Hacks Season 2 Has a Premiere Date and a New Teaser

Exclusive

90 Day Fiancé's Miona Has Jibri's Mom Feeling Uncomfortable