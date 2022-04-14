Hacks Season 2 Has a Premiere Date and a New Teaser

Watch : Jean Smart Thinks These Are the Funniest People Alive

Pack your bags, because we're hitting the road in Hacks season two.

Oh and mark your calendars for May 12—that's the date season two will finally premiere!

HBO Max released a first look at the sophomore season of the hit dramedy, starring Emmy winner Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, on April 14. The teaser shows Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Smart) and her assistant writer Ava (Einbinder) as they crisscross the country preparing material for Vance's new stand-up act.

Although the preview is brief, it's jam-packed with dramatic scenes. In one clip, Deborah throws things at Ava in a store, carelessly breaking merchandise as the younger comedian dodges flying objects. The next scene shows the two laughing over a drink though, so it seems like their mentorship remains as mercurial as it was in season one.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Meg Stalter and more return for the sophomore season, along with new guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen, Susie Essman, Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa.