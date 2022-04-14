How Kaley Cuoco Really Felt About Those Pete Davidson Romance Rumors After Karl Cook Split

While co-starring alongside Pete Davidson in Meet Cute, Kaley Cuoco had a hunch that people would think the title translated to real life.
"I knew it was going to happen," Kaley, who finished filming last August, told Glamour in a recent interview. "We really became very good friends, and he truly is one of the nicest people in the world. I loved seeing him on set, how he was with fans and with the crew. He took pictures with everybody. Some people would walk by and be like, ‘F--k you, Pete Davidson.' And then the next person would drive by and be like, ‘Oh my God, I'm your biggest fan!' And he'd laugh."
Rumors of a budding romance between the co-stars came on the heels of Kaley filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, in September 2021. But a source told E! News at the time that Kaley and Pete's growing friendship was just that—the two were "getting to know each other well" as pals.
Fast-forward to present-day, and the King of Staten Island has surely found himself smack dab in the center of Calabasas, thanks to girlfriend Kim Kardashian. And just like everyone else—Kaley is also curious to know what it's like to be in Pete's shoes at the moment.
"I texted him the other day and said, ‘What life are you living right now? I just want to know,'" she told Glamour. "I don't even think he knows how famous he is. I know that sounds cheesy. But I don't think he knows. I got to know him very well and he doesn't thrive on that. He's just Pete. He laughs everything off. And I saw the movie recently and I'm so excited about it. I'm trying not to be biased, but it's really sweet."
However, if you're wondering about Kaley's current love life, the Flight Attendant star noted that one thing will remain grounded.
"I will never get married again," she told the outlet. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
Who knew that a meet cute can also refer to finding a close friend?