Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Reunion

Dress drama, a bloody nose and a popped cherry...and that's all before the RHOC ladies even sit down on their couches!
E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 reunion trailer and fans are in for a wild ride.
Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener all sit down with host Andy Cohen to rehash this season's drama starting April 20 and it's very clear Heather and Noella's feud is far from over.
Referencing the incident where Noella gifted Heather's teenage daughter Max with a book filled with NSFW content, Heather says, "You're very offended by the word pornography," as Noella fires back, "It's not pornography!"
Heather replies, "Really? I think Merriam Webster would beg to differ."
Jen also comes for Noella, telling her, "It's like talking to a child that just makes stuff up."
But Noella isn't the only one under attack as Gina tells Shannon, "You did too many ding-dong things this year and now you're coming to pay the piper," seemingly referencing their fight in which Gina accused Shannon of being jealous of her friendship with Heather.
Heather also brings up Shannon's ex-husband David Beador cheating on her with the dig, "I could of blown up your family. I knew David was having an affair. By the way, you knew David was having an affair."
"Un-f--king-believable!" Shannon responds.
But it's not all drama as the trailer promises some pretty kooky antics that went down on set. Emily had a pre-filming nose issue as she's shown with tissue shoved into her nostrils, saying, "This is the kind of s--t that always happens to me, my nose starts bleeding!"
And Shannon was actually left without anything to wear as she says on the phone moments before taping, "You're not going to believe this: I don't have an outfit. The dress didn't work."
See it all go down (plus Noella popping her Housewives reunion cherry) in the teaser above.
The Real Housewives of Orange County's two-part season 16 reunion airs Wednesday, April 20 and 27 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photos below to see all the colorful reunion looks!
