Vanessa and Nick Lachey Reveal a Therapist Helped Them Stop Going Through Each Other's Phones

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Reveals She Gave Husband Nick an Ultimatum

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's therapist gave them their own ultimatum.

Addressing The Ultimatum's April Marie going through boyfriend Jake Cunningham's phone, during the April 13 reunion episode, Vanessa, 41, revealed she had "mixed feelings" about the situation because "there was a time in my life when I did it."

Though a surprised Nick, wed to Vanessa since 2011, responded, "You wait, what?" the NCIS: Hawaii actress said, "You did it too! I'm actually surprised you figured out my password that was a good one."

The couple halted their sneaky ways once their therapist told them that they "shouldn't be together" if they didn't trust each other. Vanessa recalled, "I remember we went to a therapist and she was like, ‘If y'all are going through each other's phones then you shouldn't be together.'"

"I was like, ‘You're right,'" she said. "'I need to trust this man and he needs to trust me.'"