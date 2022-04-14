Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Hospitalized Amid “Killer” Stress

Watch : "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" Ladies Tease Angelina Pivarnick's Return

Amid her health scare, Angelina Pivarnick is looking forward to "brighter days."



The Jersey Shore star recently revealed that she was admitted to the hospital, sharing a video of herself from within a hospital bed to Instagram. "I'm not doing well at all," she said in an Instagram Story posted April 12. "I need to get better. My health comes before everything else."



In a follow-up post, she explained, "My immune systems [sic] been super low from all the stress I've endured the past couple of months. I wish this pain on no one in this entire world. I hope this too shall pass and I hope brighter days are ahead of me."



Highlighting the possible severity of her situation, Angelina continued, "Stress is definitely a killer. No one lives in my bones and can understand the amount of pain I've endured lately."



But as Angelina put it, she's simply looking forward to her recovery. "There's a light at the end of the tunnel," she added. "Soon enough I will see the light. I'm just waiting to see it. I have been keeping prayers and God closer than ever and I know he's got big plans for me."