These Free People Finds Are on Sale at Saks Off 5th for Up to 82% Off—Shop Now Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love Free People just as much as we do, you're going to love what we have in store for you. Saks Off 5th, a go-to site for discount designer finds, has amazing deals on Free People styles that you don't want to miss. In fact, you can score must-have tops, joggers and leggings, sweaters, jackets, dresses and more for up to 82% off. It doesn't get any better than that.
Looking to add more dresses to your spring and summer wardrobe? The Heatwave Smocked Maxi Dress, originally $108, is on sale for just $60. The pretty and chic Adella Lace Embroidered Strapless Dress is one of our favorite finds, and that's on sale for 45% off.
One of the best deals you can score is the Free People Starlight Striped Sweater. It's originally $108, but it's on sale today for as low as $20. Talk about amazing.
We've rounded up some of our favorite Free People deals that you can score at Saks Off 5th right now. Check those out below.
Free People Dessa Woven Floral Bodysuit
This perfect-for-spring bodysuit features a bateau neckline, balloon sleeves and a chic open back with ties. It's originally $78, but it's on sale now for just $20.
Free People Roll With It Striped Cropped Harem Pants
These playful striped harem pants feature a relaxed, slouchy fit. It's light, has gorgeous colors and is just perfect to wear on warmer days. Plus, it's on sale for just $20.
Free People Adella Lace Embroidered Strapless Dress
We can't get enough of Free People's Adella Lace strapless dress. You can dress it up or down, and the ruffle trim makes it extra sweet. It's available in two colors and it's on sale today for 45% off.
Free People Favorite Romance Puff-Sleeve Tunic
There are so many ways you can style this puff-sleeve tunic. It's light, flowy and the satin tie is such a nice touch. It's originally $128, but you can get it today for $60.
Free People Movement Work It Out Joggers
Work it out in these comfy cotton-blend joggers from Free People Movement. You can get these in teal, aurora blue and black. Right now, they're on sale for $40.
Free People Big Love Jumpsuit
We've got a lot of love for Free People's Big Love Jumpsuit. It's cute with a touch of sexy, and the ivory makes it super versatile and perfect for the season. It's originally $168 but is on sale today for $65. This is one piece we'd add to bag ASAP.
Free People Turn It Up Striped High-Low Tank Top
This flowy high-low tank is the easy breezy piece you need this spring and summer. It comes in a bright scarlet and a striped ivory blue, both of which are highly versatile. It's originally $68, but you can get it today for just $15.
Free People One More Time Tube Top
This flirty floral top from Free People features a pretty sweetheart neckline making it extra chic. Sizes are selling out fast, so we'd snap this up ASAP.
Free People Hailey Baby Tank
You'll always find use for a classic tank. The Hailey Baby Tank from Free People comes in three versatile colors, and it's on sale for $15.
Free People Heat Wave Foliage-Print Smocked Maxi Dress
Bring on the heat wave! You'll be ready for the summer heat with this gorgeous smocked maxi dress from Free People.
Free People Duvet Bomber Jacket
Now's your chance to snag this oversized Free People bomber jacket for a really good price. It's listed at nearly $150, but it's on sale today for just $75. It's stylish, cool and a must-have for your closet.
Free People Lace-Trim Tiered Babydoll Dress
Throw your favorite denim jacket on over this lace-trim babydoll dress for the perfect date night outfit. You can get this in black or blue, and it's on sale now for nearly 40% off.
Looking for more great deals to shop? Check out these 15 can't-miss deals on white denim.