You’ll Be Shocked to See Kim Kardashian’s Flame Emoji Outfit

Watch : Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight

Kim Kardashian just rocked her hottest look yet.

Just one day before her new series, The Kardashains, drops on Hulu, the 41-year-old stepped out for lunch at Fornaio Italian restaurant in in Woodland Hills, Calif. on April 13, wearing a campy outfit covered in flames.

Kim showed off the fiery fashion statement, which included a turtleneck top, a red leather wrap skirt and matching gloves, as cameras documented the outing with sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. To accessorizes, Kim added red pointed toe boots, a faux fur Balenciaga tote and fluffy Balenciaga sunglasses.

The SKIMS mogul was seen sporting the same furry shades back in October in a series of Instagram photos following her stylish hosting gig with Saturday Night Live.

Kim's outfit isn't the only thing heating up in her life. Her sizzling romance with Pete Davidson has been going strong since last fall. Kim—who was declared legally single in March amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West—admitted she felt a spark when she and the 28-year-old comedian shared their first kiss during a sketch on SNL.