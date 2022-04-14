See Which Former Star of The Flash is Joining Season 3 of The Witcher

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Witcher is diversifying its army.

Robbie Amell, the star of Prime Video's Upload and former favorite on The Flash, has joined the cast for season three of the medieval saga, E! News can exclusively reveal.

Amell will play Gallatin, a "born fighter" who "leads an army of guerrilla Scoia'tael fighting on behalf of Nilfgaard. Unafraid to speak his truth, Gallatin's loyalty to his people ultimately leads him on a collision course with Francesca (Mecia Simson) over power," according to Netflix.

The Witcher—which stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra—recently began production on its third season.

Amell will be joined by season three newcomers Meng'er Zhang, Hugh Skinner and Christelle Elwin.

Zhang, who made her on-screen debut in Shang-Chi and the Seven Rings, will play Milva, a human adopted by the dryads of Brokilon Forest, whose "archery skills coupled with a stone-cold aptitude for survival make her a formidable adversary in the unforgiving Continent—those that cross her, do so at their peril," said the streamer.