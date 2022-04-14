Here’s Vicki Gunvalson’s Reaction to Ex Steve Lodge Getting Remarried

Speak now or forever hold your peace.
It seems Vicki Gunvalson does not object to ex Steve Lodge's recent marriage to Janis Carlson, but she does have some thoughts on the matter. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Twitter on April 13 to share how she's feeling about him tying the knot about seven months after E! News confirmed Vicki and Steve had called off their own wedding.
"People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé's recent marriage," Vicki, 60, wrote. "Here it is…I wish them the best."
She added, "I'm just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn't me at the altar with him."
Steve, 63, and Janis, 37, said "I do" in a tropical ceremony nearly four months after getting engaged. The politician took to Instagram on April 11 to celebrate the special day with a selfie video featuring Janis and a sunset view.
"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife," Steve wrote. "All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge."
Vicki was engaged to Steve for two years before E! News confirmed in September 2021 that they had broken up. A few months later, in January 2022, she revealed her feelings on his proposal to Janis.
"Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December," Vicki exclusively told E! News. "At this point I can only thank God for tearing me away from the lies, the mind games, manipulations, being used, and I am finally set free to heal."
In January, Steve alleged that the timeline of their breakup had been "skewed." He told E! News that they were over in 2020, rather than 2021.
"I was very clear with Vicki in December of 2020. I told her in writing and verbally many times that I did NOT want to be in a romantic relationship with her anymore and ended it," Steve said. "We have not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020 and that was few and far in between."
In response, Vicki's rep told E! News that the reality star was not commenting further.
Both parties have seemingly moved on to new romances, as Vicki revealed on Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap she has a new "frickin' incredible" boyfriend.
Vicki gushed in February, "He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything."
