Emma Chamberlain Reveals What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Emma because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Emma's own product line and a brand Emma is paid to promote. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you've watched Emma Chamberlain's most recent YouTube video, you know she's innovative in the kitchen. But if you're expecting a five-course meal from her as a guest, don't hold your breath.

"My favorite thing to make for other people is nothing," Emma revealed to E!. "Here's what I like to do. I take things that I love from the store like CAVA's Spicy Hummus and my favorite types of cheese and crackers, and I like to set it out on a tray. That's how I cook for others. To be honest, I get a little nervous cooking for other people, and when I buy things pre-packaged—I feel safe."

For those who also get nervous cooking for others, the social media star's new partnership with CAVA will help you stress less over mealtime. After tweeting the mediterranean restaurant chain over a year ago, expressing her love for their spicy hummus, the two joined forces to create two limited-time menu items: Emma's Fire Bowl and Emma's Spicy Snack.

While serving fans at a CAVA store in Los Angeles, Calif. this week, Emma answered our super pressing questions about all things food and fashion.