The Kid LAROI Seemingly Shades Ex-Manager Scooter Braun With New TikTok Video

Is The Kid LAROI "So Done" with Scooter Braun?
The Australian singer seemingly took aim at his former manager in a TikTok video on April 13. Featuring a snipped of the 18-year-old's upcoming single, "Thousand Miles," the nine-second clip showed LAROI—born Charlton Howard—nodding along to the track as he asked his followers to "show me ur last mistake."
As the song—which includes the lyrics: "Here goes another mistake I know I'm gon' make tonight"—continued to play, LAROI then shared his own example and cut the video to show multiple photos of Braun, who was his manager for four months.
LAROI left Braun for Adam Leber's Rebel Management in September, according to Billboard.
Needless to say, fans had thoughts about his take. "SHOT FIRED," one TikTok user wrote, while another commenter quipped, "THE DRAMA."
In the comments section, several people also referenced Braun's highly-publicized feud with Taylor Swift, with one fan joking, "& suddenly swifites stan the kid laroi."
News of LAROI replacing Braun as his manager broke last fall, when Billboard published a profile about the "Stay" artist mentioning that he had left SB Projects. Quoting a source, the outlet reported LAROI had switched over to a new management company when he felt there wasn't enough participation from Braun, despite the manager—whose other clients include Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande—making "a promise" to do so.
At the time, Braun said that he and LAROI parted ways amicably. "LAROI is a brilliant artist, and I wish him and his family nothing but the best," Braun told Billboard. "I'm proud of the historic success we had together in our short time—I am rooting for him always, and he knows that."
But does the new video mean things have turned sour between the two? Not quite.
Braun reportedly gave LAROI his blessing on being featured in the video, according to Variety, citing sources on both sides of the supposed feud. Furthermore, the publication reported that additional follow-up videos may surface online.
For now, it looks like fans will just have to stay, stay, stay tuned.
E! News has reached out to LAROI and Braun's reps for comment.