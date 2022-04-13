The Kid LAROI Seemingly Shades Ex-Manager Scooter Braun With New TikTok Video

Watch : Scooter Braun Finally Addresses Taylor Swift Feud

Is The Kid LAROI "So Done" with Scooter Braun?

The Australian singer seemingly took aim at his former manager in a TikTok video on April 13. Featuring a snipped of the 18-year-old's upcoming single, "Thousand Miles," the nine-second clip showed LAROI—born Charlton Howard—nodding along to the track as he asked his followers to "show me ur last mistake."

As the song—which includes the lyrics: "Here goes another mistake I know I'm gon' make tonight"—continued to play, LAROI then shared his own example and cut the video to show multiple photos of Braun, who was his manager for four months.

LAROI left Braun for Adam Leber's Rebel Management in September, according to Billboard.

Needless to say, fans had thoughts about his take. "SHOT FIRED," one TikTok user wrote, while another commenter quipped, "THE DRAMA."

In the comments section, several people also referenced Braun's highly-publicized feud with Taylor Swift, with one fan joking, "& suddenly swifites stan the kid laroi."