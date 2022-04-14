The Masked Singer Double Elimination Includes a Broadway Icon and a Reality Star

The dream ended for two more mystery celebrity Masked Singer contestants.
On the April 13 episode, a spot in the finale was up for grabs between Miss Teddy, Armadillo and Ringmaster. All three were hoping to join Firefly—who already booked her ticket—in the May 18 showdown.
Following a clue package that included a photo of Eddie Murphy and a reference to the Supreme Court, Miss Teddy blew everybody away with her performance of Duffy's "Mercy." Guest panelist Leslie Jordan said he was "gobsmacked" by Teddy's vocal abilities.
Up next, Armadillo dedicated a performance of "Amazing Grace" to his mother. Armadillo's clue package included the Texas flag, a dog leash and—perhaps the biggest reveal yet—the fact that he has previously spent some time behind bars.
The final solo performance of the evening went to Ringmaster, who sang an impressive version of the Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston classic "I Will Always Love You." The clue package for the top hat-wearing mystery celeb featured a laughing emoji, a NASA logo and a reference to the city of Nashville.
After the three contestants performed individually, it was time for them to go head-to-head-to-head in The Final Showdown.
Miss Teddy, Armadillo and Ringmaster all took turns singing Blondie's "One Way or Another," in their last chance to impress the panel and studio audience.
After a combined vote, Armadillo was sent home first. Armadillo took off his shell to reveal Dog The Bounty Hunter (a.k.a. Duane Chapman).
Miss Teddy was then revealed as the second elimination of the evening. She was unmasked as legendary vocalist and the original Effie in Broadway's Dreamgirls, Jennifer Holliday.
Ringmaster joins Group One's Firefly as the first two contestants in the Grand Finale.
