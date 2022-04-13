Michael Strahan Cheers on Daughter Isabella During Her Runway Modeling Debut

Watch : Michael Strahan Talks New TV Show With Courteney Cox

There is a new star in the Strahan family.

Michael Strahan's 17-year-old daughter Isabella made her runway debut at the recent Sherri Hill fashion show in New York City, where the Good Morning America host was there to cheer her on.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!," Michael wrote on Instagram on April 11. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face!"

Along with his sweet message, Michael shared a behind-the-scenes video from Isabella's big day which included clips of the teen getting her makeup done and some of her fashionable runway looks including a black velvet evening gown with extravagant ruffles and a white bridal gown featuring crystal shoulder details and a dramatic feathered train. The athlete also shared some photos of the daddy-daughter duo together at the show.