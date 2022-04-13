Brian Austin Green Says He’s Been Bedridden Due to Bowel Disease

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

Brian Austin Green has been missing from social media, and now we know why.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared on Instagram video that he'd been recovering from ulcerative colitis for six and a half weeks and said the experience "wasn't very fun."

With girlfriend Sharna Burgess six to seven months pregnant, Brian acknowledged that the flare-up was "horrible timing" and thanked Sharna for being there to help care for him and the kids.

"I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life," he said. "But I'm back now Im' feeling good. It was a terrible experience I'm glad it's over."

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that creates inflammation and ulcers in the inner lining of the large intestine, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Symptoms include diarrhea, bleeding and abdominal pain. It's unknown what causes the illness.