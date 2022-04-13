Watch Trevor Noah Joke About Blacking Out While Meeting BTS

Watch : BTS Share Their DREAM Collaboration at Grammys 2022

Smooth like butter, pull Trevor Noah in like no other.

In a Between the Scenes video shared April 13, Trevor—who hosted the 2022 Grammys—reflected on what it was like to meet BTS, and let's just say he may not remember.

Trevor noted, "You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out."

Naturally, any BTS fan would understand. The Daily Show star went on to sing the group's praises, not only for being "the nicest group of people you'll ever meet," but for their talent.

"They're just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do," Trevor explained. "And they're so good and efficient at what they do, like, they hit their marks, they're learning their moves but like really precise."

While the South Korean group—which includes Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, V and Park Ji-min—didn't take home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance—that went to Doja Cat and SZA—they did deliver an incredible performance of their song "Butter" at the ceremony. And their smooth moves didn't go unnoticed by their new No. 1 fan.