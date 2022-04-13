Watch Trevor Noah Joke About Blacking Out While Meeting BTS

Trevor Noah reflected on what it was like to meet boy band sensation BTS, who he called the “nicest group of people you’ll ever meet.” Watch Trevor recount the joyous moment.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 13, 2022 10:58 PMTags
CelebritiesBTSTrevor NoahGrammys
Watch: BTS Share Their DREAM Collaboration at Grammys 2022

Smooth like butter, pull Trevor Noah in like no other.

In a Between the Scenes video shared April 13, Trevor—who hosted the 2022 Grammys—reflected on what it was like to meet BTS, and let's just say he may not remember.

Trevor noted, "You know, they say sometimes when you experience too much joy in a moment, you sort of black it out."

Naturally, any BTS fan would understand. The Daily Show star went on to sing the group's praises, not only for being "the nicest group of people you'll ever meet," but for their talent.

"They're just nice in every interaction that they have with people and what they do," Trevor explained. "And they're so good and efficient at what they do, like, they hit their marks, they're learning their moves but like really precise."

While the South Korean group—which includes Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jin, V and Park Ji-min—didn't take home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance—that went to Doja Cat and SZA—they did deliver an incredible performance of their song "Butter" at the ceremony. And their smooth moves didn't go unnoticed by their new No. 1 fan.

photos
Your Guide to K-Pop From BTS and Beyond

"I'm not even trying to throw shade or anything but I was like, ‘Man, NSYNC, they got away with s--t,'" Trevor joked. "I was just like, ‘The moves that these kids are doing,' and then you think of the boy bands I grew up with—I'm like, 'Damn.'"

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

Guess Trevor is saying bye, bye, bye to the old and in with the new—boy band that is.

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

4

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics

5
Exclusive

The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

Latest News

Watch Trevor Noah Joke About Blacking Out While Meeting BTS

Why Jesse L. Martin Is Walking Away From The Flash

Exclusive

This Actress Inspired Kaley Cuoco's Hairstyle at FA Premiere

Queer Eye's Karamo Is Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari

Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes Is Her Adorable Stylist in Sweet Photo

Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Speaks Out After NFL Star’s Death