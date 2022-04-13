Why Jesse L. Martin Is Walking Away From The Flash

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Jesse L. Martin is leaving The Flash in the dust—but there's still time to say goodbye.

The Law & Order alum, who has played Central City Police captain Joe West for eight seasons on the CW superhero drama, is leaving for new TV pastures. Jesse has been cast as the lead in the NBC pilot The Irrational, which is scheduled to start filming in late May.

The Irrational, based on Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational, stars Jesse as Alec Baker, "a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique insight into human nature who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement."

Fret not, Flash fans, there's still some good news. Though Jesse will no longer be a series regular, he will still appear in multiple episodes of the show's upcoming ninth season.

While Jesse won't be around full-time, Flash veterans Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker and Candice Patton are all expected to be back. (The Flash was renewed for a ninth season in March.)