Queer Eye's Karamo Is Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show

Watch : Karamo - 2021 People’s Choice Awards E! Glambot

Karamo is headed from Queer Eye to daytime!

The Emmy-nominated host is crossing a dream off his bucket list with the announcement of his brand-new talk show, Karamo, which premieres this fall. Announced on April 13 by Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News—the daily one-hour syndicated series has been sold across 90 percent of U.S. local stations.

"Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream," Karamo said in a statement. "I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre's icons Sally, Donahue and Maury."

In front of a live studio audience, Brown and guests will dive into a variety of topics, "including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics," according to the show's description. But, Brown says his biggest goal is "to help and connect with people from all walks of life."