Britney Spears Reveals Her True Thoughts on Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline REACTS to Pregnancy

Britney Spears is feeling stronger—and sexier—than yesterday.

Just days after announcing that she's expecting her first baby with fiancé Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer got candid about pregnancy sex in a lengthy Instagram post on April 13.

While writing about how she's focusing on finding joy in the "little things" after ending her 13-year conservatorship, Britney remarked, "It's time for me to indulge in thinking... books... makeup... classic movies... great conversation... and the best sex ever!!!"

She continued, "Sex is great when you're pregnant."

Elsewhere in her post, the 41-year-old—who is already mother to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—got real about expecting another child more than a decade after welcoming her youngest one, admitting that she's "so scared to make a mistake."

"My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24," she wrote. "I didn't know how to play the game ... I didn't even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn't the brightest bulb on the tree either!!!"