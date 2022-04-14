Where RHOC's Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong Rank Among Every Real Housewife Ever

Watch : Heather Dubrow Talks "7 Year Stitch" & Marriage SECRETS

The sun is setting on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

April 13 marked the show's season finale, and while there's still a highly-anticipated reunion to come, we're already eager to analyze how newcomers Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong fared in the cut-throat world that is Real Housewives.

We're not just comparing them to the RHOC stars of past and present, though. Instead, we're taking a look at how Noella and Jen stack up to every other Housewife in history. One might think that someone needs more than a single season to establish themselves among the greats like NeNe Leakes, but there are several one-hit-wonders who serve as proof that it's possible to make a big impression with little screen time. Who among us could forget D.C.'s White House dinner-crasher Michaele Salahi, or Beverly Hills' Carlton Gebbia, who genuinely had Kyle Richards thinking she cast a spell on her?

To be fair, Noella and Jen definitely had their work cut out for them this season with the triumphant return of Heather Dubrow, and they themselves failed to form an alliance and instead blocked one another on Instagram.