Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes Is Her Adorable Stylist in Sweet Photo

It looks like Emma Roberts' son Rhodes is following in his mom's creative footsteps!

On April 13, the American Horror Story star, 31, posted a collection of photos on Instagram in which she's sporting a colorful, comfy-casual ensemble that was put together by her 15-month-old son and his pal Henry.

In the images, Emma can be seen smiling while rocking a yellow tie-dye sweatshirt, Puma slides and what appear to be pink ombré sweatpants. Knowing the power of a good accessory, the fashionable young duo completed Emma's look with a pair of Celine sunglasses—upside-down, of course.

"Thank you for styling me boys," Emma captioned the sweet post. "Best day with Henry and Rhodes."

And it looks like Emma's friends were supportive of her new style squad. Lily Kershaw commented with a collection of heart-eyed emojis, and Gracie McGraw—daughter of country music icons Faith Hill and Tim McGraw—added, "Cuties!!!!!"