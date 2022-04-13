Dwayne Haskins’ Widow Speaks Out After NFL Star’s Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kalabrya Haskins grieved the loss of her husband and Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins in a recent statement with the football team.

Kalabrya shared that she is grateful for the support she has received since Dwayne's death on April 9. "I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss," she wrote in the statement. "The overwhelming thoughts and prayers have been fuel for our emotional depletion. All of your blessings have been greatly valued and appreciated."

She continued, "The meaningful touches and impact Dwayne made as a husband, son, brother, teammate and friend is a timeless treasure imbrued in our hearts."

The 24-year-old was in Florida to train with his fellow teammates and he was killed by oncoming traffic while walking, "attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595," the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement to E! News. "Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene."