Ted Lasso Adds a Former Cast Member of The Crown for Season 3

Ted Lasso has a new person to charm over.

The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy has added Jodi Balfour to the cast for its upcoming third season. Jodi will play Jack, a "charming venture capitalist," according to the streamer.

Jodi played Jackie Kennedy on season two episode of The Crown and she currently stars on the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind, which premieres its third season on June 10.

While details on Jodi's character are scarce, we know she'll join a returning cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and, yes, Juno Temple.

At the end of season two, there was some concern that Juno's character Keeley wouldn't be returning after it was revealed she was no longer an employee of AFC Richmond, the soccer club at the center of the show.

However, the Emmy-nominated Juno was quick to calm fans' nerves.

"Don't worry my loves," Juno wrote March 2 on Twitter. "Keeley will be on screen power walking her way through season 3 x #TedLasso."