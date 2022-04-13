Ted Lasso Adds a Former Cast Member of The Crown for Season 3

Ted Lasso has a new person to charm over.
The Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy has added Jodi Balfour to the cast for its upcoming third season. Jodi will play Jack, a "charming venture capitalist," according to the streamer.
Jodi played Jackie Kennedy on season two episode of The Crown and she currently stars on the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind, which premieres its third season on June 10.
While details on Jodi's character are scarce, we know she'll join a returning cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and, yes, Juno Temple.
At the end of season two, there was some concern that Juno's character Keeley wouldn't be returning after it was revealed she was no longer an employee of AFC Richmond, the soccer club at the center of the show.
However, the Emmy-nominated Juno was quick to calm fans' nerves.
"Don't worry my loves," Juno wrote March 2 on Twitter. "Keeley will be on screen power walking her way through season 3 x #TedLasso."
Plot details for season three remain mostly under wraps, but we do know that things between Ted (Sudeikis) and Nate (Mohammed) will be forced to come to a head after Nate resigned as AFC Richmond's assistant coach and took the head coaching job at rival West Ham United at the end of season two.
Viewers can also expect to gain more insight into the AFC Richmond gang in season three.
"I think it's just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters," producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline on March 19. "It's deeper into the backstories. We're going to get a little more information about where they came from."
While season three is a given, the fate of Ted Lasso still hangs in the balance. When asked if the show would return for a season four, producer Liza Katzer was tight-lipped.
"That is the question," Liza also told the publication. "We don't know. We hope it goes on. Initially we were down for three, but it's up in the air at the moment."
We can only hope for more, but as Ted has taught us, it's the hope that kills you.
A premiere date for the third season of Ted Lasso has not been announced. The first two seasons are currently available to stream on Apple TV+.