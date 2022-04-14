The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian's Alleged Second Sex Tape

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner TEASE New Show at Hulu Premiere

An emotional Kim Kardashian was ready to burn people to the "f--king ground" after it was alleged that she had a second sex tape out there.

Though the SKIMS mogul said she was "99.9 percent sure" that a follow-up sex tape didn't exist, she still enlisted the help of legal juggernaut Marty Singer in the April 14 premiere of The Kardashians. During their conversation, Marty assured Kim that she could sue anyone who released the rumored recording.

He added over the phone, "Even if it exists, they don't have a legal right to release that tape without her consent." So where did this alleged second sex tape drama stem from?

On September 17, Wack100—whose real name is Cash Jones and used to serve as Ray J's manager—claimed on Bootleg Kev's podcast that he had "part two" of Kim's sex tape with Ray J. (Kim and Ray J were an on-again, off-again couple throughout the early '00s and both featured in the original infamous sex tape.)

Specifically, Wack100 asked for Kim's ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West to "holla at me, bro," as he had "part two on the laptop."

"Ain't never been seen," he alleged. "We'd love for you to have it."