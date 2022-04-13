Nicola Peltz Shares Her Beauty Routine

From taking skin care inspiration from her mom to using products from Victoria Beckham's beauty line to sharing products with husband Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz shares her beauty routine.

Nicola Peltz BeckhamSean Zanni/Getty Images

After seeing those gorgeous photos of Nicola Peltz getting married to Brooklyn Beckham, we just had to know what makeup and skin care products the beautiful actress uses to look so radiant.

Luckily, Nicola shares her beauty routine to achieve a glamorous makeup look and the perfect cat eye in one of Vogue's Beauty Secrets Youtube videos. The best part? You don't have to be a professional makeup artist to use Nicola's tips and tricks to recreate her look.

In addition to showing us the steps to get her makeup look, Nicola also shares skin care and beauty advice. Nicola says her mom has the most beautiful skin. Her biggest piece of advice to her daughter? Avoid the sun at all cost. 

Scroll below for the products and tips you need to achieve Nicola's glamor, including a product that husband Brooklyn Beckham also uses. 

Starface Hydro-Stars Compact 32ct

Nicola starts her routine by removing one of these adorable star pimple patches that she slept with to remove her blemish. 

$15
Walmart

Gentle Formula Tea Tree Eyelid and Facial Cleanser (50 ml)

Nicola uses this cleanser everyday because she has sensitive skin. 

$20
Amazon

111Skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask 8 Pack

These are Nicola's favorite eye patches. 

$115
Revolve

Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum

"This stuff is insane," Nicola says. The actress says that all of Victoria Beckham's products are so good for your skin, but they also enhance the look of your makeup. 

$125
Violet Grey

Augustinus Bader The Cream PPC Cellular Renewal Cream

The moisturizer that Nicola uses in the morning is now on sale.

$175
$149
Saks Fifth Avenue

Victoria Beckham By Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer

Nicola says husband Brooklyn will even use this product when they're on vacation. "You don't even need makeup with this," she says. 

$145
Violet Grey

Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes

Nicola uses the pineapple version of Sephora's exfoliating wipes on her lips, but here they are in grapefruit

$8
Sephora

LaNeige Lip Sleeping Mask

Nicola also uses the TikTok viral LaNeige Lip Sleeping Mask.

$22
Sephora

EltaMD UV Daily Moisturizer with SPF Tinted Face Sunscreen with Hyaluronic Acid, Broad Spectrum SPF 40

Nicola says that this sunscreen (which is loved by many celebrities) is the only sunscreen she uses because it's the only one that doesn't break her out. 

$35
Amazon

Dior Forever Skin Glow Foundation SPF 15

Nicola uses this foundation because she says "it covers, but it's really natural at the same time." 

$52
Sephora

MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline

This is the eyeliner Nicola uses everyday. She uses a pointed brush to create a wing. 

$19
Ulta

Bioderma - Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water - Makeup Remover Cleanser

This is Nicola's favorite makeup remover because she says it's gentle on her skin without being oily enough to cause breakouts. She dips her pointed brush in this to clean up and refine the wing she created with her eyeliner. 

$11
Amazon

Laura Mercier Artist Eyelash Curler

Nicola uses this eyelash curler before applying mascara.

$22
Sephora

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara

Nicola applies this mascara to her lashes from her mother-in-law's beauty line. 

$28
Violet Grey

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Nicola uses this NARS concealer under her eyes in the color "Custard" which is a little more orange than her skin tone to "cancel out the dark bags."

$30
Sephora

Clé De Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27

Nicola says she has used this concealer on her pimples since she was ten.

$75
Nordstrom

West Barn Co. Soap Brows

Nicola calls this the "best brow gel ever."

$18
West Barn Co.

Kevyn Aucoin The Precision Brow Pencil

Nicola likes this brow pencil because she says it looks really natural. Nicola also redraws her beauty marks that have been covered with foundation with this brow pencil toward the end of her routine.

$26
Amazon

Chantecaille Cheek Gelée Happy Hydrating Gel-Cream Blush

"This is my favorite blush ever," says Nicola. "I've used it for many years and have not switched." She applies this to her cheeks and eyelids. 

$46
Nordstrom

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder

Nicola likes an overall dewy look, but she applies this powder under her eyes and on the tip of her nose. 

$37
Sephora

Victoria Beckham Beauty Matte Bronzing Brick

Nicola says she "stole" this Victoria Beckham Beauty bronzer/ highlighter from her mother-in-law before it even came out.

$58
Violet Grey

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer

Nicola mixes the #1 and #3 shades of this lip definer to line her lips. 

$26
Violet Grey

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Lipstick

Channel your inner Spice Girl with Victoria Beckham's Posh Lipstick

$38
Violet Grey

Keyvn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip Gloss

Nicola uses this shimmery gloss on her lips to match her highlighter. 

$26
Revolve

VIRTUE Healing Oil

Nicola says this is the only product she uses on her hair.

$44
Dermstore

