Daphne Oz's MasterChef Junior Baby Shower Will Leave You Craving More Than Good Food

Watch : MasterChef Junior: Daphne Oz's Magical Gift

Showering Daphne Oz with love has never looked—or tasted—so good.

As the competition heats up on a new season of MasterChef Junior, Gordon Ramsay is making sure the show marks his fellow judge's pregnancy journey with a delicious challenge.

"We're celebrating a very special milestone in Mrs. Daphne's life," he said in an exclusive sneak peek of the April 14 episode. "The arrival of her new baby. We're having the most amazing baby shower!"

Before the 12 contestants are divided into two teams—girls vs. boys—and tasked with creating the ultimate savory and sweet balanced meal for guests of Daphne's event, fellow judge Aarón Sánchez has a big surprise.

"I have to be honest," he shared. "I've been thinking long and hard about what to get you for a gift. I think I found the perfect thing for you."

Ladies and gentlemen, it's not a bird or a plane. It's a unicorn! "Are you kidding me?" 8-year-old contestant Cruz said in awe. "I thought unicorns were extinct, but I'm wrong."