Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Tragic Murder of Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

After her ex-husband killed their 7-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, Michelle Hord was forced to come to terms with something "worse than her worst nightmare," she said on Daily Pop.

By Allison Crist Apr 13, 2022 8:47 PMTags
TVFamilyExclusivesCrimeMurderShowsCelebritiesDaily PopTrue CrimeNBCU
Watch: Former GMA Producer Pens Memoir on Daughter's Shocking Murder

Michelle Hord is resilience personified. 

The former Good Morning America producer endured the unimaginable when in 2017 her then-husband Neil White murdered their 7-year-old daughter, Gabrielle. Now, Michelle's sharing her story in a new memoir titled The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness.

She stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 13 to discuss the book and reflect on the tragedy, which she says occurred during her "tumultuous divorce." 

It was June 2017 when her ex finally agreed to sign the divorce papers, but by that point, she said "there was so much friction" between the two that she was living in a rental house. Then, on June 6, "I got this call from my nanny with this bloodcurdling scream, and it was clear she was at a crime scene."

Michelle continued, "I went in a little room and shut the door...got on my knees and said 'God, I do not know what I'm walking into, but whatever it is, please just give me the strength to deal with it.'"

photos
True Crime Documentaries Worth Watching This Spring

She soon learned that her daughter had been suffocated. Two years later, Neil was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. 

You won't find any mentions of Neil in The Other Side of Yet, though. "I chose not to use his real name in the book," Michelle explained, "because I believe that person no longer exists."

Getty images

That's not to say she forgives him. "For me, forgiveness is about someone who is seeking forgiveness, which is not the case," Michelle said. "But more importantly, it's about reconciliation, and so my version of making peace has been to reconnect with his mother, Gabrielle's grandmother, who not only lost a grandchild but had her only child do this to her only grandchild."

This reconciliation, Michelle added, "has been the olive branch that has meant the most."

The two have even begun going to church together, something that's been an essential part of her healing process. "I think being tethered—whether it is to a god, the universe, mother nature [or] something bigger than yourself—helps you when you want to float away."

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics

photos
TV Shows Tackling Mental Health

"When this happened, it was clear this was worse than my worst nightmare—who did it, how it happened—and so I felt like there was something in this universe that was trying to take me out," Michelle said. "But the defiant, 'Damnit, I'm not going to let that happen' in me said, 'I shall not be moved. Whatever this is, I am not going to let it beat me. I'm not going to let it win.'"

And she hasn't. Instead, Michelle not only wrote The Other Side of Yet but also started a nonprofit organization, Gabrielle's Wings, in her daughter's honor. "For me as a mother," she explained, "it was important that the work and legacy in her name would be 10 times bigger than what happened to her."

Learn more about Gabrielle's Wings here. Michelle Hord's book, The Other Side of Yet: Finding Light in the Midst of Darkness, is available wherever books are sold.

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2
Exclusive

Are The Ultimatum’s Jake & Rae Dating? They Say...

3

Khloe Kardashian Confirms True Was Photoshopped Into Disneyland Pics

4

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

5
Exclusive

The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

Latest News

Brian Austin Green Shares He’s Been Bedridden Due to Bowel Disease

Watch Trevor Noah Joke About Blacking Out While Meeting BTS

Why Jesse L. Martin Is Walking Away From The Flash

Exclusive

This Actress Inspired Kaley Cuoco's Hairstyle at FA Premiere

Queer Eye's Karamo Is Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show

Britney Spears Gets Candid About Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari

Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes Is Her Adorable Stylist in Sweet Photo