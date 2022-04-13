Julia Roberts Reflects on the 25th Anniversary of My Best Friend's Wedding

Watch : Julia Roberts Brings Martha Mitchell to Life in Gaslit

My Best Friend's Wedding is almost old enough to rent a car!

Julia Roberts reflected on the beloved rom-com's silver anniversary with E! News' Francesca Amiker on the April 12 episode of Daily Pop while promoting her new Starz series, Gaslit.

"So many people have someone that they can see themselves as in the movie, and I also just think that we really got lucky coming together," she said, "None of us knew each other before we made the movie, and we just had a really great chemistry. It just worked. I mean, we all really liked each other."

Roberts has remained "really great friends" with co-star Dermot Mulroney, something she says is a "testament to the beautiful time we all had making this film together."

Another close friend of Roberts' is her Gaslit co-star Sean Penn, who plays former U.S. Attorney General John N. Mitchell in the upcoming limited series, which premieres April 24. She revealed that the actor's amazing transformation into the political figure was so intense that she "wouldn't see Sean for weeks."