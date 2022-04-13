The Flash’s Robbie Amell Discusses His Return to the CW Series

Watch : The Flash Exclusive: Ronnie Meets Caitlin for First Time

Just when we thought he was gone for good, Robbie Amell came back in a flash!

Though Amell exited the CW's The Flash back in 2020, he's making a comeback and will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond on April 13. In an E! News exclusive interview, the actor discussed what it was like returning to the series and reuniting with his cast members.

Apparently, Amell's return had been a topic of conversation for quite some time. "They've asked in the past and I've always wanted to but a lot of it just comes down to scheduling issues," the 33-year-old explained, "so luckily this one just worked out really well."

"I was so happy to be there," he continued. "I hadn't seen Danielle [Panabaker], I hadn't seen Grant [Gustin] in forever. It had been so long that Grant and I hadn't talked about kids yet in person."

Amell and Panabaker tried to connect when he was in Vancouver filming Prime Video's Upload, but COVID-19 got in the way. He added, "It just wasn't working out, so getting to spend time was awesome, [also] to celebrate the success of the show."