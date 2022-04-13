The Flash’s Robbie Amell Discusses His Return to the CW Series

Just when we thought he was gone for good, Robbie Amell came back in a flash!
Though Amell exited the CW's The Flash back in 2020, he's making a comeback and will reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond on April 13. In an E! News exclusive interview, the actor discussed what it was like returning to the series and reuniting with his cast members.
Apparently, Amell's return had been a topic of conversation for quite some time. "They've asked in the past and I've always wanted to but a lot of it just comes down to scheduling issues," the 33-year-old explained, "so luckily this one just worked out really well."
"I was so happy to be there," he continued. "I hadn't seen Danielle [Panabaker], I hadn't seen Grant [Gustin] in forever. It had been so long that Grant and I hadn't talked about kids yet in person."
Amell and Panabaker tried to connect when he was in Vancouver filming Prime Video's Upload, but COVID-19 got in the way. He added, "It just wasn't working out, so getting to spend time was awesome, [also] to celebrate the success of the show."
So what can we expect from Amell's comeback?
In an E! News exclusive sneak peek, we get a glimpse at Ronnie and Caitlin (Panabaker) meeting for the first time. In the clip, Caitlin bandages Ronnie's wound and sparks are flying, to say the least.
"That was my first scene back," Amell told E! News. "I never actually thought about [how Ronnie and Caitlin would meet] and then I read the scene and I was like, 'Oh yeah this makes total sense.'"
Of course, there was more happening in this scene than just a first meeting, as Amell had to help Panabaker—who is expecting her second child with husband Hayes Robbins—cover up her baby bump.
"She was just starting to pop," Amell recalled, "and we were wearing a lot of layers with some of the scenes being outside and everything. But she doesn't look pregnant at all, other than a tiny little belly."
According to Amell, he remembered when wife Italia Ricci had to film Hallmark Channel's Rome in Love while pregnant, "so it felt nice to be able to try and help somebody hide something."
While we wait for the return of our favorite structural engineer, watch an exclusive sneak peek from April 13's episode above.