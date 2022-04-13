April 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Smashbox, Sunday Riley & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We don't know about you, but we use Hump Day as an excuse to treat ourselves. Whether that's an overpriced coffee or beauty products, we suggest you do the same because you deserve it. If you're looking for new beauty products to make today a bit more bearable, we've got you covered.

We're not even halfway through April yet several new skincare and makeup products are already being heralded as game-changers such as Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Face & Eye Highlighter Palette and Smashbox's Photo Finish Revitalize 8-in-1 Primer Essence. Whether you could use new sunscreen or a lightweight cream for the warmer months or an eyeshadow palette to match your spring wardrobe, you'll find both plus more must-have beauty products below!