Go Inside Russell Wilson and Ciara's $36 Million Lakefront Seattle Mansion

Russell Wilson and Ciara are leveling up and saying goodbye to their Seattle home after the NFL player was traded to the Denver Broncos. Take a look inside this property built for champions.

Prepare to 1, 2, step right into Russell Wilson and Ciara's Seattle home.
 
Before saying goodbye to the Seattle Seahawks and hello to the Denver Broncos, the NFL quarterback and his wife are putting their lakefront house on the market for an impressive $36 million.
 
According to online records, the property has six bedrooms and seven baths with a lot size spanning 1.89 acres. And if you ask listing agent Carmen Gayton, the property also has breathtaking views from any room in the house.
 
"The buyer of Russell and Ciara's home will experience the ultimate in luxury living, allowing them to work hard and play hard without ever leaving the property," the Windermere Real Estate agent told E! News. "Every part of this home from the kitchen to the tree house allows you to live your best life right on the water's edge with unforgettable views."

And if you still aren't sold on this unique property, perhaps the amenities will steal the deal: The home also features an elevator, a sauna, walk-in closets and a superior security system.

Ciara & Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

For those who can't attend an open house, E! News was able to secure interior shots of the property. 

Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
For Sale

In April 2022, Ciara and Russell Wilson listed their Seattle lakefront home for $36 million. 

Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Closet Envy
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Man Cave
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Living Room
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Master Bath
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Master Bedroom
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Family Room
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Kitchen
Courtesy of Windermere Real Estate
Award-Worthy Views

People was first to report the listing. 

