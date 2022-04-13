Go Inside Russell Wilson and Ciara's $36 Million Lakefront Seattle Mansion

Watch : Russell Wilson Proposes MORE Babies to Ciara on "Ellen"

Prepare to 1, 2, step right into Russell Wilson and Ciara's Seattle home.



Before saying goodbye to the Seattle Seahawks and hello to the Denver Broncos, the NFL quarterback and his wife are putting their lakefront house on the market for an impressive $36 million.



According to online records, the property has six bedrooms and seven baths with a lot size spanning 1.89 acres. And if you ask listing agent Carmen Gayton, the property also has breathtaking views from any room in the house.



"The buyer of Russell and Ciara's home will experience the ultimate in luxury living, allowing them to work hard and play hard without ever leaving the property," the Windermere Real Estate agent told E! News. "Every part of this home from the kitchen to the tree house allows you to live your best life right on the water's edge with unforgettable views."

And if you still aren't sold on this unique property, perhaps the amenities will steal the deal: The home also features an elevator, a sauna, walk-in closets and a superior security system.