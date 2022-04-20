Why Natasha Lyonne Knew Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy Was Perfect For Russian Doll Season 2

Watch : Russian Doll Star Natasha Lyonne Talks Season 2

Natasha Lyonne has been around long enough to know a liar when she sees one.

When the star and co-creator of Netflix's Russian Doll needed somebody to play a significant role in the show's time-bending second season, she and the team began searching for an actress who radiated humanity on-screen.

Enter Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy.

"Annie has a real heart to her. It's very easy to love Annie," Natasha exclusively told E! News. "Obviously that has to do with who she is as a human being."

On the show's second season, Annie plays a character integral to the complicated backstory of Natasha's character Nadia. Natasha knew they needed somebody who the audience would trust but, more importantly, somebody the camera would, too.

"With some people, sometimes the camera lies like crazy and you find out people are total jerks," Natasha said. "In other ways, the camera is hard to hide from."