6 Unique & Meaningful Mother’s Day Gifts Mom Will Treasure Forever

If you want to make Mother's Day 2022 extra special for a mom in your life, you're in luck! There's still some time to get her a gift she's sure to love. Whether you're shopping for a new mom or one who seemingly has it all, we've rounded up some one-of-a-kind gift ideas to help point you in the right direction.
Some of the best gifts you can give mom are ones that are truly meaningful like Jeffrey Mason's Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Mother's Guided Journal To Share Her Life & Her Love. Not only will you get to learn more about her through this guided journal, it's a gift that you can also share with your kids when they're old enough to appreciate it.
A self-care gift is always a solid gift choice for Mother's Day. Lucky for us, Box Fox's Green Goddess Gift Box is filled with luxurious products that can help her relax and refresh.
We've rounded up six unique and meaningful Mother's Day gifts that mom is sure to cherish for years to come. Check those out below.
Mom, I Want to Hear Your Story: A Mother’s Guided Journal To Share Her Life & Her Love
Here's one Mother's Day gift idea that both you and your mom can treasure for years to come. This guided journal by Jeffrey Mason features 250 questions and prompts that give mom an opportunity to share her life story with you. It has over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and reviewers say it's a really great way to preserve your family history. Who knows? You may find yourself feeling closer to her than ever before.
Bathtime Essentials Wine Holder
There's nothing more relaxing than a nice warm bath and a glass of wine after a long day. This classy wine holder by Arra David and Anne Johnson on Uncommon Goods was created to easily suction to your tub's wall. As a bonus, they've also included a BPA-free plastic wine glass. We might have to get one for ourselves!
Formia Design Turn Your Kid’s Art Into Keychains
Why keep your kids' art on the fridge when you can take it with you wherever you go? Formia Design can turn your kids' artwork into a cute little keychain.It's both fun and heartfelt.
Tile Mate - 2 Pack
If the mom in your life has a habit of misplacing everything from their keys to their wallet, Tile Mates are a must. They'll know exactly where they left their lost item with the use of an app. It'll save mom a lot of time and frustration.
Box Fox Green Goddess Gift Box
Treat your mom like the goddess she is and give her this luxurious gift box from Box Fox. It's the ultimate self-care gift set that includes a large Voluspa candle, Herbivore Botanicals Detox Bath Salts, a Skön dry brush and so much more.
Eberjay Gisele Long PJ Set
This beautiful pajama set from Eberjay has "favorite gift" written all over it. Eberjay's pajamas stand out above the rest because they're made with materials that are not only luxuriously soft, but are also resistant to pilling and retains its shape and color. Mom can use these for years to come.
