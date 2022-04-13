We Found The Ultimatum Silver Wine Glasses That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Ultimatum had us intrigued right from the jump. All of the couples joined the Netflix reality TV dating show at a crossroads in their relationship, with one partner ready to take the leap to marriage while the other was not so sure. We have been waiting for those post-show updates from the cast members, but there's something from the show itself that fans just can't get over, those silver wine glasses.
All of the silver glassware we saw on The Ultimatum was far from a coincidence. The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen told E!, "I love gold goblets on Love is Blind and I felt like that was our nod to Love Is Blind: silver goblets."
If you want to add some silver wine glasses, tumbler cups, goblets, and ice buckets to your life, we did the research so you don't have to.
Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glass- 18 oz (Set of 2)
These wine glasses can be used anywhere. Aside from being cute, they're shatter-resistant, which makes them great for travel, camping, pool days, and more. They're available in five colors and this two-piece set has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the cups shared, "These glasses are wonderful!! Not only do they keep your drink cold but they don't break if they are dropped either! I received the black ones and I absolutely LOVE them!!! This would make such a great wedding or housewarming gift or just a great gift to give yourself! We all deserve a little something nice for ourselves sometime!"
Romantic Stemless Wine Tumbler- 6 Pack
If you want to go stemless, these shatter-resistant tumblers are a great option. Plus, they have lids to prevent spills. And, if you're not here for that, you can go lid-free. These come in a few different colors and they are great for hosting or to give as favors for an event.
These tumblers have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "These insulated glasses are simply excellent. We bought them to replace four admittedly well used Tervis Tumblers, one of which had lost its seal. They outperformed the 'glasses' they replaced by a wide margin. Quality, value, and effective insulation make these glasses a BEST BUY - GET SOME NOW!"
FineDine Premium Grade Stainless Steel Double-Walled Insulated Unbreakable Goblets
These silver wine glasses combine everything you love about a goblet and a tumbler because they have a removable lid. These shatterproof cups are great for traveling, golfing, parties, or even if you just want to be extra cautious about not spilling on your couch. These "Unbreakable Goblets" come in a few different colorways.
These glasses have 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one customer raving, "I had several purposes in mind for a non-glass stemmed wine glass: 1) Good insulation for white wine in hot weather 2) Tight fitting lid for bumpy golf cart and boat rides 3) Durable for pool-side and other places I don't use glass. This set of wine glasses far surpassed my expectations. Within a few days, I gifted a set to my California sister and she likewise is thrilled. A+ rating."
FineDine Double-Wall Stainless Steel Insulated Ice Bucket With Lid and Ice Tong
If you're going to sip out of silver glassware, you need a matching ice bucket to go with it. This one comes with a lid, tongs, and a strainer. The brand also claims that this stainless steel is smudge-proof and that it keeps your beverages cold for a long amount of time.
This ice bucket has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is a great quality bucket. I love that it came with tongs and there is a hook on the bucket to hang them on. I can put ice in the bucket early in the morning and there is still lots of solid ice cubes late in the evening. The stainless steel design looks nice too."
These glasses really are everywhere, just check out these hilarious tweets from The Ultimatum viewers.
