We Found The Ultimatum Silver Wine Glasses That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About

The Ultimatum had us intrigued right from the jump. All of the couples joined the Netflix reality TV dating show at a crossroads in their relationship, with one partner ready to take the leap to marriage while the other was not so sure. We have been waiting for those post-show updates from the cast members, but there's something from the show itself that fans just can't get over, those silver wine glasses.

All of the silver glassware we saw on The Ultimatum was far from a coincidence. The Ultimatum creator Chris Coelen told E!, "I love gold goblets on Love is Blind and I felt like that was our nod to Love Is Blind: silver goblets."

If you want to add some silver wine glasses, tumbler cups, goblets, and ice buckets to your life, we did the research so you don't have to.