Amy Schumer Says She Was "Made Fun Of" For Calling Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident "Traumatizing"

Amy Schumer feels she's become the butt of jokes after sharing her honest reaction to Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation.
During an April 13 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Oscars host, 40, called the in-show moment "so upsetting," noting that "people made fun of me for saying that was traumatizing. But I don't think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us."
Amy shared that the alteration was hard for her because she is really good friends with Chris and Questlove—who went on stage to accept the award for Best Documentary Feature moments after the slap occurred.
"Chris Rock is my good friend, like one of my best friends and Questlove is also one of my best friends," she continued. "And so, to see that happen, to see your friend get hit… and then and also Will Smith—who I've loved and we've all loved forever—like I've I don't remember a time I didn't think, ‘I love that guy. I haven't been around much violence. I didn't grow up with it in the home or anything. It was shocking. And it was a bummer."
As Chris was presenting the award, he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith's shaved head. In the impromptu moment, her husband walked on stage and slapped the Spiral actor across the face before telling him: "Keep my wife's name out of your f--king mouth!"
Three days after the altercation went down, Amy took to Instagram to share that she was "triggered and traumatized" by the slap.
"I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro," she wrote at the time. "Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing."
Since the incident, Will has issued a public apology to Chris for his actions, which he called "out of line" and "wrong." However, the Academy moved to ban the King Richard actor from the Oscars for 10 years, calling his behavior during the ceremony "unacceptable and harmful."
In response to the ban, Will shared in a statement to E! News, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."