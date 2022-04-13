The Necklace Victoria Beckham Wore to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Had a Special Meaning

I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want—to know the meaning behind the special accessory Victoria Beckham wore to son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.
According to British Vogue, the fashion designer accessorized her metallic slip dress from her own collection with a necklace featuring a 21.5-carat pear-shaped diamond that David Beckham gave his wife on the day of Brooklyn's christening.
And that wasn't the only dazzling detail in the piece. Per the publication, the diamond, which was mounted in platinum and included a diamond-set collet, hung from a "French 18-carat yellow gold handmade filigree link guard chain." As for the pendant that cradled the rock, the outlet said it was made from an English chain originally crafted around 1870.
It features "an intricate wild bee motif leading to a fist symbol, which is also known as a figa," British Vogue senior news editor Alice Newbold wrote, "a talisman symbol worn to protect against the evil eye, and to bring good luck when given as a gift."
The bride also wore an evil eye. According to British Vogue, Nicola had one stitched into her Valentino gown as her "something blue," a request made by her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz.
Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, tied the knot at her family's estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 9. According to British Vogue, the groom's brothers—Romeo Beckham, 19, and Cruz Beckham, 17—served as his best men, while his sister Harper Beckham, 10, was a flower girl. Among the celebrity guests in attendance, the magazine noted, were Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Spice Girls Mel C and Mel B, Gordon Ramsay, Rashida Jones, Michael Bay and Natalia Bryant.
The ceremony took place less than two years after Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged, and it seems like David and Victoria could not be more excited for the couple. As the former Spice Girl and the soccer star wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations Mr. and Mrs Beckham…Welcome to the family."