Bad Vegan Is Getting a Drama Series at Peacock

Sarma Melngailis is returning to our small screens.

On April 13, Peacock confirmed to E! News that an upcoming series, Pure—which follows the unbelievable true story behind Netflix's docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives—is in development.

Based on the Vanity Fair article "The Runaway Vegan," by Allen Salkin, Pure will explore the rise and fall of the relationship between Melngailis and Anthony Strangis, "two people who fulfilled each other's desires to live in a world that existed outside of reality—which ultimately destroyed them," according to the series description. "A tragic, twisted love story, doomed from the start."

Heather Regnier will write the series, which is being produced by Lynn Harris and Matti Leshem, with Salkin as a consulting producer.

Salkin's 2016 article detailed the chronicles of Melngailis' time as owner of NYC vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine and her marriage to Strangis. After Strangis convinced Melngailis that he could make her beloved dog Leon immortal and bring her financial prosperity, the chef siphoned off $2 million from her businesses—which also included juice bar One Lucky Duck—to give to him. The pair were ultimately arrested in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., for larceny and fraud in May 2016.