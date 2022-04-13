Get $119 Worth of Tarte Lip Glosses for Just $29

Switch up your lip gloss every day of the week with this seven-piece lip gloss set from Tarte.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 13, 2022 3:22 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Flash SaleShop Sales
Tarte Lip Gloss Deal

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Is your makeup bag in need of a refresh? There's just something so nice about trying a brand new lip gloss. You can get that fresh gloss feeling every day with this Tarte set that's available at QVC. You can a makeup pouch with seven Tarte Busy Gal Lip Glosses, one for each day of the week. If you individually bought each of these lip glosses, you'd spend $119. However, you can get this set for just $29.

That deal is just too good to pass up. This high-shine lip gloss is super hydrating. You can rock these glosses on their own or over your favorite lipstick or lip liner. Keep on scrolling to learn more about this must-shop lip gloss set.

read
Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Limited Edition Makeup Collection Just Dropped

Tarte Busy Gal 7-Piece Lip Glossary & Bag

This these vegan lip glosses have a super hydrating balm texture, which the brand says makes "your lips look luscious & fuller" and keeps your lips hydrated for 12 hours. Wear the gloss on its own or apply it over lipstick or lip liner. 

$119
$29
QVC

Check out these swatches of the Tarte Busy Gal lip glosses to get a better idea of how these shades may look on your skin tone.

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Double Date With Jeff Bezos and His GF

3

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

If you need a little more convincing to check out this lip gloss set, check out these rave reviews from Tarte shoppers.

One declared, "Top notch gloss. I bought one of these to try and see what the formula was like and now i own every shade! so lightweight and moisturizing, it makes lips look so full and noticeable, please make more colors!"

Another person shared, "This gloss is amazing, feels very lightweight like a balm serum, has a super shiny finish without any stickiness, I'm hooked."

Someone else reviewed, "This feels so good on. Not at all sticky and moisturizes very well."

"This gloss is FANTASTIC! The color is beautiful and it lasts quite a long time. Not too sticky," a Tarte shopper wrote.

A customer explained, "I'm more of a matte lip girl. About a week ago I decided to use it, and I've worn it almost every day since. My lips have been so smooth and healthy looking. I've tried quite a few balms and lip treatments over the years and I have to say I am impressed. Good job Tarte! I just ordered another color."

A fan of the lip gloss said, "Love love love this lipgloss! I have been wearing it constantly. The color is beautiful and it's not too sticky but it is the perfect texture! Will be purchasing more colors ASAP!!!"

Another shopper reviewed, "This is the best gloss to throw on in a hurry or after a full glam. It's versatile and flattering!!"

If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out this skincare set curated by Reese Witherspoon.

Trending Stories

1

Sam Asghari Says Britney Spears’ Pregnancy Should've Been 3 Years Ago

2

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Double Date With Jeff Bezos and His GF

3

Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Reacts to Pregnancy Announcement

4
Exclusive

The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Shares Pregnancy Details

5

Meet The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7

Latest News

The Special Necklace Victoria Beckham Wore to Son Brooklyn's Wedding

Abbott Elementary Stars on What's to Come in Season 2

Vanessa Lachey Reflects on Split From Nick Lachey Before Marriage

Bad Vegan Is Getting a Drama Series at Peacock

Meet The Cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7

Exclusive

The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

Pour One Out For These Exes Who Once Stole Our Hearts at Coachella